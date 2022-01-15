Zacks: Analysts Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.21. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.55. 297,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,683. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.43.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,113,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

