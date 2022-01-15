Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,691 shares of company stock worth $2,523,409 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $80.36 on Friday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

