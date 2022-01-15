Zacks: Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. ASGN reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $118.45. 194,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,246. ASGN has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.22.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $3,115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

