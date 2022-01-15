Zacks: Brokerages Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Latch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Latch by 19,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Latch by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 816,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 389,871 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Latch by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTCH traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.33. 1,047,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,873. Latch has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

