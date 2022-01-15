Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report sales of $38.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.97 million to $42.40 million. Limoneira posted sales of $38.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $205.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $214.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $238.68 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $255.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other Limoneira news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Limoneira by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.51 million, a PE ratio of -65.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -130.43%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.