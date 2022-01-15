Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will post sales of $10.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.27 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $36.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $44.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $92.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $7.95 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

