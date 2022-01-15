Zano (ZANO) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004221 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $20.18 million and $283,961.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.49 or 0.99732877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00092008 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00324747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00449281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00162096 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,021,831 coins and its circulating supply is 10,992,331 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.