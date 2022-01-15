ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,151.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $981,999.63 and approximately $6,151.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00335140 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00089342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00127649 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003051 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

