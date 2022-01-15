Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market capitalization of $16,036.18 and approximately $7.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00836377 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00026987 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

