Zel Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00333054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00088642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00125012 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002161 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002876 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000729 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

