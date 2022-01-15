Zigcoin Price Up 6.7% This Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.21 million and approximately $682,754.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00058803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.