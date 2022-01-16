$0.04 EPS Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million.

IS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ironSource by 57.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $80,066,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at about $86,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

ironSource stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 3,277,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,485. ironSource has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

