$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 209,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01. Joint has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

