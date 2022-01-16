$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter.

SEAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEAT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 329,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

