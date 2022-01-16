$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

MGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 1,496,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,764. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $721.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.51. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

In related news, CRO Grant A. Lines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

