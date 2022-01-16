$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. 356,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,749. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $471.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

