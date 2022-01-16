$0.14 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. 61,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,036. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a market cap of $956.06 million, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.06. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

