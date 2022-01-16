$0.18 EPS Expected for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on PVG shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

PVG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 313.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

