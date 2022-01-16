-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Weave Communications stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 139,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

