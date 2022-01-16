-$0.26 EPS Expected for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELMS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 238,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,764. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

