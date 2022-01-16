$0.31 EPS Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Digi International reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $79.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

DGII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, boosted their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of DGII traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.44. 99,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.74 million, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Digi International by 20.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

