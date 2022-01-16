$0.31 EPS Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

