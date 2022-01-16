$0.41 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.38. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 925%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 10.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 745,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.