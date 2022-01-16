$0.42 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,129 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 220,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

