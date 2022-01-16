$0.47 EPS Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHB. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 609,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,047. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

