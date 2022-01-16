-$0.61 EPS Expected for Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fusion Fuel Green.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Fuel Green from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HTOO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,742. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $25.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTOO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 9,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,771 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

