-$0.62 EPS Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.93). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($3.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

