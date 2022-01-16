-$0.66 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 52,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $36.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 209,612 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

