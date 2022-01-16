$0.71 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.84. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $73.97. 151,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.