$0.73 EPS Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.78. Rogers Communications reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE:RCI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,785 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,110,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,442,000 after purchasing an additional 329,265 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after buying an additional 152,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after buying an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

