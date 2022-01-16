$0.88 EPS Expected for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWBI. Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 721,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

