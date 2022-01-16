0x (ZRX) Price Up 2.1% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $644.89 million and approximately $43.89 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00059769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007630 BTC.

0x Profile

ZRX is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

