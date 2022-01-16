$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. iHeartMedia reported sales of $935.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.34 million.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $20.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.90. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.