$1.05 EPS Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. eHealth posted earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 70.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth about $9,096,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $11,757,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHTH traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $25.22. 339,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,405. The stock has a market cap of $665.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. eHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

