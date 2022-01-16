-$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.56) and the highest is ($1.03). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 73,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

