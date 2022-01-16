$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.51.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,717 shares of company stock worth $3,778,583. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Twitter by 1,153.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth $66,762,301,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $57,893,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth $59,949,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. Twitter has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

