10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Holdings Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,321 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of 10x Genomics worth $161,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $104.00 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.74 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total transaction of $6,815,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $52,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,402 shares of company stock valued at $41,373,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.