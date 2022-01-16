$11.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post earnings per share of $11.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.77. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings of $5.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $35.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.53 to $37.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $54.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.35 to $56.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPL stock traded down $16.11 on Friday, hitting $1,111.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,905. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $785.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,322.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.