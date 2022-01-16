$120.50 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $120.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $99.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $452.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $504.40 million, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Purcell acquired 7,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 238,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.54. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

