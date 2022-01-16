$127.93 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $127.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.70 million and the highest is $129.00 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $135.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $520.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $540.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $507.75 million, with estimates ranging from $504.52 million to $510.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 332,640 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

