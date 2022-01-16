$129.69 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post $129.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $130.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $120.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $594.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.20 million to $597.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $628.98 million, with estimates ranging from $628.20 million to $629.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

