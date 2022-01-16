$195.29 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $195.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.83 million and the lowest is $194.70 million. Chegg reported sales of $205.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $764.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $765.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $832.65 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $870.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,985,000. Natixis grew its stake in Chegg by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,005,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 506,785 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.