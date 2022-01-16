$197.72 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce sales of $197.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.92 million and the highest is $199.52 million. EZCORP reported sales of $178.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $795.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $790.17 million to $800.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $870.09 million, with estimates ranging from $852.60 million to $887.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EZPW opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $347.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

