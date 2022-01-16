-$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.21). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.90) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($8.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($9.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.28) to ($7.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on RETA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

RETA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 393,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.29. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

