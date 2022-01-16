$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 593,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 426,990 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

