20,000 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

