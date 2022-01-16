$207.41 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce $207.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.60 million to $211.10 million. Perficient posted sales of $162.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $753.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Perficient in the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Perficient by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,151 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $102.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

