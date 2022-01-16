$242.62 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post $242.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.69 million to $244.56 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $975.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $983.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $279.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.50. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

