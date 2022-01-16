25,351 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fure Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,692,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 220,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,019,000 after buying an additional 206,402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,885,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $214.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $169.49 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

