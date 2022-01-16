2key.network (2KEY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,087.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. 2key.network has a market cap of $913,466.36 and $5,087.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,249,697 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

